Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying team notes - Pirelli

Oscar Piastri will start tomorrow's Made in Italy e dell'Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from pole position.

On his final run, McLaren's Australian driver demoted Red Bull's Dutchman Max Verstappen by just 34 thousandths of a second: 1'14"670 for the Drivers' championship leader, 1'14"704 for the reigning world champion. This was Piastri's third career pole after those in Shanghai and Sakhir earlier this season. McLaren now has a total of 168 pole positions to its name, ten of them set here at Imola's Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit.

Sharing the second row will be George Russell in the Mercedes (1'14"807) and Lando Norris (1'14"962) in the other McLaren. These four drivers were the only ones to get under the 1'15" barrier.

The Pirelli Pole Position Award was presented to Piastri by Gianni Morandi. The singer, an iconic figure in Italian culture, has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. His song, "In ginocchio da te" (on my knees in front of you) featured in the soundtrack of the South Korean film "Parasite" which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival as well as four Oscars at the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards. Morandi's career also features numerous appearances as an actor in films and TV series, as well as hosting television programmes, including the Sanremo Italian Song Festival, which he won in 1987 singing "Si puo dare di piu" (you can give more) with Enrico Ruggeri and Umberto Tozzi.

There was far more variety than usual in terms of Saturday tyre use. The Hard made its first appearance of the weekend in FP3, the Aston Martin pair of Alonso and Stroll completing some runs with them and they will therefore only have one set each available for the race. They also used a set of Softs. Norris also did a scrubbing-in lap on a set of C4s. The Alpine, Haas and Sauber drivers only used the C6, with the other drivers splitting runs between the Soft and Medium.

For once, summing up qualifying in terms of colours, tyre usage was not monochromatic. The red C6 was the dominant hue, but there were several splashes of yellow. Aston Martin took advantage of having more sets of Mediums than the rest by doing three runs on this compound - two in Q2 and one in Q3. Russell set the third fastest time on his only set of C5s, thus sacrificing the possibility of using them as a new set on which to start the race, in favour of seeing how effective they were over a flying lap.

Mario Isola: "This qualifying session needs to be analysed carefully in terms of tyre behaviour, as it produced many interesting insights. Everyone was keen to see how the C6 would perform in qualifying, comparing it to the C5. From the initial data and listening to the immediate comments from the teams and drivers, we can say that the performance difference between the two softest compounds in the 2025 range is relatively small, which is what was predicted. What we saw today, on a track that didn't evolve much compared to the first two hours of free practice, was that it wasn't easy for the drivers to extract the full potential from the C6. Keep in mind that this compound had never been run on the 2025 cars and during the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi, only eight of today's 20 drivers tried it. So it's likely that they need to get to understand it better in order to get the most out of it. This meant that some drivers preferred to go with the C5, a compound they know well, given that it was already the qualifying tyre for the previous two races in Jeddah and Miami. They chose to sacrifice a bit of grip in exchange for the lap time advantage that comes from the predictability of a tyre with which they have more experience and more data.

"As for strategy, the one-stop is still the most viable choice, especially on a track where overtaking is rather complicated, in part because there is only one DRS zone and also because this is the longest pit lane of the season in terms of time lost during a pit stop. Clearly, the combination of Medium and Hard, with a stop between laps 17 and 23, is the most likely. As an alternative, some drivers might prefer to go for a longer first stint, starting on the Hard, in the hope of an eventual Safety Car, in which case the switch to Medium would be between laps 37 and 43. A two-stop strategy is not out of the question in terms of total race time, but the factors just mentioned mean it is at a disadvantage. For anyone attempting this, the best combinations would be Medium-Hard-Hard."