Singapore Grand Prix: Practice team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a positive day and overall, I'm feeling good.

"Obviously, it's just free practice and I'm sure some of our competitors will pick up the pace from tomorrow onwards, but at the same time, there's more to come on our side with some improvements, so we need to stay sharp. I'm definitely looking forward to qualifying more than usual, where we'll have the chance to put it all together."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a really good day for the whole Team. Yuki and I finished in the top seven in both sessions. It was really close, I think four of us finished within two hundredths of a second. We're happy with the car. There's always some fine tuning to do, but it was nice to see ourselves in good points scoring positions today. We have a decent package here and look competitive. I had a lot of grip today, and the circuit was really fun to drive. Hopefully our pace remains tomorrow going into qualifying."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "It was a sensible Friday for us. Firstly, both cars came home in one piece at the end of each session, which is always a good start on a track like this. Both drivers were reasonably happy with their cars from the very start of the first session. We made a few minor changes prior to FP2 to tweak the balance and again, the drivers were pretty satisfied. We still have a bit of work to do on single lap pace, but we know which direction to go in and we will make some final adjustments tomorrow before the final hour of practice to ensure the cars are in the best possible shape for Saturday night's qualifying."