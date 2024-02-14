Hamilton deal came "naturally", says Vasseur

Ferrari boss, Frederic Vasseur has given insight into the deal that stunned the F1 world earlier this month.

"You know that we have had a good relationship for more than twenty years now," said Vasseur of the deal that brought Lewis Hamilton to Maranello.

"We were always in contact to speak about different things and I think it came up naturally," he added. "I don't know what was this easy or what was not, but it came like this, step-by-step."

While delighted to have secured the services of the seven-time world champion, Vasseur was at pains to make clear that the decision to go after him should not reflect badly on the seat's current incumbent, Carlos Sainz.

"The opportunity of Lewis is something that you have to consider in any case," he said. "He's the guy with the biggest experience, and it's a huge opportunity for us, it's nothing to do with Carlos. Carlos did a great job last year, I'm sure he will do a great job next year, he's very professional, we have a very good personal relationship but it is like it is and we have to be focused on the future."

The Frenchman admits that telling the Spaniard of the decision was one of the toughest of his life.

"As you can imagine, it was not the easiest call of my life," he said. "One of the most difficult... along with the one with Toto.

"I'm fully convinced he's a very professional driver," he said of Sainz, "that he understands that we have a long season in front of us, it's a huge opportunity, and I think it's also a dream to be in this situation, to have the team behind him.

"We had a long discussion as you can imagine, but I will be fully supportive of Carlos, he is fully committed, and we know that we have to do the job together, we are together, we are professional."

While the news of Hamilton's move has many already looking forward to 2025, there is the little matter of the forthcoming season however.

"We are sure that he will bring us a decent step for the future and it will be a good challenge for everybody, but we want to be focused on 2024 and we don't want to have any kind of distraction," said Vasseur. "It's also why we made the announcement so early, because it was important for us to be focused on 2024 for all of the season.

"I am fully convinced that Carlos will be fully dedicated and fully committed until the last lap and the last corner of the season," he added. "And equally I am sure that all of the team will be fully motivated and fully behind Carlos who did a great job for us so far.

"Now it's important for us to be focused on 2024. We have a good opportunity, we worked so hard on the project that I don't want to have any kind of distraction."