George has the potential, says Wolff

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff believes that George Russell has the potential to lead the team once Lewis Hamilton departs for Ferrari at season end.

2023 was the youngster's second season at Mercedes, and while he gave the Silver Arrows its sole win of 2022 he admitted to not performing at the required standard in 2023, as his illustrious teammate once again stamped his authority on the German team.

While speculation continues over who might replace Hamilton, the fact is that as it stands the seven-time world champion's departure will promote Russell to the role of de facto team leader.

Wolff insists that the youngster can live up to the role.

"With all the Lewis discussion something that has not been talked enough is George," said the Austrian. "George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team, he's of the generation of Lando and Leclerc and some of the others.

"I couldn't wish for a new team leader when Lewis leaves, no doubt about that," he added, "so we have such a solid foundation, such a quick and talented and intelligent guy in the car that we just need to take the right choice for the second driver, the second seat. That's not something I want to be rushed in.

"Having George in the seat is great for the team," Wolff continued. "He's been going toe-to-toe with Lewis the last two seasons. There was nothing between them and knowing that we have a driver at that level makes the decision for the second seat much more comfortable."

Of course, the news of Hamilton's shock move came in the wake of both Norris and Leclerc extending their contracts, while Williams - of which Wolff was formerly a significant shareholder - insists that Alex Albon is not 'for sale'.

"It's an exciting situation at the end of 2024 with some drivers becoming available, others just signed a few weeks ago so these ones would have been opportunities," said Wolff. "If it was six weeks earlier, there would have been more opportunities, but it is what it is.

"But in 2025 and beyond, the driver market is very interesting and we need to look out to the future. Who is it that we can partner with George? What's the best combination?

"I think in terms of the drivers who could hopefully join, that could join, there are a variety of options."