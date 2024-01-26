Norris extends McLaren contract

McLaren reveals that Lando Norris has extended his contract with the team, but like Ferrari and Charles Leclerc gives no clue as to how long the new deal runs.

The British driver most recently committed to a new four-year agreement in February 2022 which saw him sign until the end of 2025. The latest renewal will see him remain with the team beyond the 2025 season, building on his strong six-year relationship with the Woking outfit.

The deal comes at a time of increasing speculation linking him with a poten tiasl switch to Red Bull.

Norris enjoyed his most fruitful season to date in 2023, scoring 205 points as he finished sixth in the Drivers' Championship.

The 24-year-old, who recently surpassed 100 Grand Prix starts 1, recorded six second-place finishes in total last season, including a standout drive in the British Grand Prix where he became the first McLaren driver to finish on the podium at Silverstone since 2010. He also picked up a third-place finish in the Qatar GP as well as two sprint race podiums.

Consistent support of young talented drivers remains a core value of the Woking team and with Oscar Piastri's contract extension announced in September 2023, McLaren's line-up is confirmed until at least the end of 2026.

The pair impressed in their maiden season as teammates, securing back-to-back double podiums with silverware in Japan and Qatar and as a result the team finished the year with 302 points as it climbed to fourth in the Constructors' Championship.

Significant capital investments into infrastructure, such as a new wind tunnel and a new generation simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre as well as the opening of the McLaren Racing Composites facility, all represent the team's objective to be competing at the front of the grid. Additionally, the recruitment of new hires adds to the existing talent within the team, setting the foundations for long-term success through high-performance car competitiveness and team operations.

Having spent his entire Formula 1 career with McLaren, Norris's commitment and experience will play a vital role in the team's ambitions going forward as they look to build on the strong momentum gained from the second half of last season.

"It's a great feeling to be staying in papaya," said the Briton. "I've grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we've had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

"The work Zak, Andrea and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I'm confident in challenging for wins with McLaren," he added. "I'm excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years."

"I'm delighted that we're continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come," said Zak Brown. "It's been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

"Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I'm looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums."

"I'm pleased to confirm the extension of our partnership with Lando on a multi-year contract beyond 2025," said Andrea Stella. "This reflects the commitment and confidence we have together, with our shared ambition to ultimately win championships again in the future.

"Lando has grown as a driver and a person since initially joining McLaren in 2017. He impressed last season, playing an important role in our progress throughout the year, securing seven podiums with many fantastic drives.

"Alongside Oscar, our exciting driver pairing will play an instrumental part in our objective to move towards the front of the grid. They have impressed in their first season together and I'm looking forward to continuing the hard work with them both on this exciting journey."