McLaren reveals its 2024 livery

Barring those special liveries almost guaranteed to be seen at selected events, McLaren has revealed the new livery that will be carried on its 2024 challenger by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Driven by the Woking outfit's rich heritage as one of the most iconic and successful teams in F1, the livery carries the popular and exhilarating colours of papaya and anthracite.

The distinctive colourway also has fans at the core following successful livery enhancements throughout the 2023 season. Fan-favourite elements from OKX's Stealth Mode livery have been embedded alongside the iconic use of chrome in the driver numbers, which was more widely carried by the team from 2006 to 2014 before making a return at the 2023 British Grand Prix with Google. The livery will also feature some of the world's biggest brands and organisations as McLaren's valuable partners continue to support the team both on and off track.

McLaren heads into the upcoming season with arguably the most exciting driver line-up on the grid as Norris and Piastri aim to continue building on the strong momentum gained from the second half of last season, which saw the team record nine podiums, one Sprint win and four Sprint podiums as well as a world record pit stop time of 1.8 seconds.

Andrea Stella will lead the team for the second year after being appointed Team Principal in December 2022. The Italian's F1 Technical Executive team is completed by new arrivals Rob Marshall, Technical Director, Engineering & Design and David Sanchez, Technical Director, Car Concept & Performance, who both joined McLaren Racing in January 2024.

Peter Prodromou continues as Technical Director, Aerodynamics with over 30 years of experience in F1 and Neil Houldey supports in the role of Deputy Technical Director, Engineering and Design, after originally joining McLaren in 2006.

McLaren's 2024 challenger, the MCL38, will be revealed on 14 February before heading to pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of the opening race of the season on 2 March.

"We're delighted to launch our 2024 Formula 1 livery ahead of the new season," said Zak Brown. "The design looks awesome, and I can't wait to go racing and see it come to life on track next month.

"We didn't start 2023 as we wanted but Andrea and the team did a great job following the organisational restructure coming into action, and the hard work continues as we carry that excellent momentum into the 2024 campaign.

"I'm confident the exciting pairing of Lando and Oscar will continue to create more mega memories together after such an impressive second half of last year which saw the team finish fourth in the championship with 302 points. These are all steps forward from the year before as we continue our mission to push and compete at the front of the grid.

"We're looking forward to achieving our ambitions and with our valuable partners and fantastic fans on board, they will play an integral part in the journey this season. We're grateful for their continued support and know they also share our passion for success."

"After a busy and productive off season, we head into 2024 with our sights set on continuing our journey towards the front of the grid," added Andrea Stella. "Last year allowed the team to set a strong foundation for the future through continued hard work, commitment, effort and talent.

"With our new infrastructure upgrades and people in place, we must continue to elevate our standards and incorporate high performance in everything we do.

"The 2024 livery looks great and I'm looking forward to seeing our exciting driver line-up of Lando and Oscar take the MCL38 to track next month.

"The support of our commercial partners and incredible fans will play an important part as we continue to remain united together as a team throughout the upcoming season. We still have a lot of work to do before we hit the track for the first race in Bahrain, but we're all focused on delivering against our objectives and starting the season on the right footing."

"I'm looking forward to the new season," said Norris, "it will be my sixth in Formula 1 and I'm hoping to carry the momentum we gained as a team at the end of last season to hit the ground running in Bahrain. The new livery looks great with the inclusion of segments from last year's enhancements, I'm sure the fans will love it as much as me.

"Everyone at the factory has worked incredibly hard in the off season, and I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the 2024 car to challenge our competitors towards the front of the grid."

"The 2024 livery looks really cool," added Piastri, "and I'm looking forward to racing in the iconic colours of McLaren for a second season. I made some special memories with the team in my rookie year, securing two podiums and a Sprint win.

"I'm going to work hard alongside the whole team to take those results into the start of the new season and compete well with our competitors to give the fans more memorable moments."