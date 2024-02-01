Official: Hamilton and Mercedes to "part ways"

Mercedes website crashes as the German team finally confirms that Lewis Hamilton is to leave at the end of the coming season.

The brief statement, issued at a day of intense speculation, doesn't reveal where the seven-time world champion is heading but the anticipated statement from Ferrari should sort that out.

According to Mercedes, Hamilton has activated a release option in the contract announced last August and this season will therefore be his last driving for the Silver Arrows.

The news brings an end to what is currently a 17-year long relationship in F1 with Mercedes-Benz and an 11-year long partnership with the works team. Every single one of the Briton's F1 wins has been powered by a Mercedes engine.

"In terms of a team-driver pairing, our relationship with Lewis has become the most successful the sport has seen," said Toto Wolff, "and that's something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history. However, we knew our partnership would come to a natural end at some point, and that day has now come.

"We accept Lewis's decision to seek a fresh challenge, and our opportunities for the future are exciting to contemplate. But for now, we still have one season to go, and we are focused on going racing to deliver a strong 2024."

"I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together," added Hamilton. "Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge.

"I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember."