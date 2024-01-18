Allison commits long-term future to Mercedes

James Allison has signed a long-term contract extension to remain as Mercedes' Technical Director, the German team has confirmed.

The news, which comes days after Toto Wolff agreed a new deal, reinforces the technical leadership of the team during a period of renewal ahead of the major rule changes for 2026.

Allison joined the team in 2017 as Technical Director, overseeing a prolonged period of success culminating in four drivers' titles and five consecutive constructors' championships.

After a stint as Chief Technical Officer, responsible for longer term strategy and the INEOS Britannia America's Cup project, the 55-year-old returned to a more frontline role as Technical Director in April last year.

"F1 has brought me a lot of good fortune," said Allison, "but none greater than answering Toto's call to join Mercedes in 2017. It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success."

"I am thrilled that James has committed his long-term future to the team," added Toto Wolff. "Put simply, he is the most impressive technical leader in our sport. His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second-to-none. His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that.

"Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly; an embodiment of the 'tough love' culture of the team that is vital in helping us all perform at our very best. Most importantly though, James is a true friend you can rely on, not only in times of success but in difficult moments too. It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years and I look forward to doing so for many more to come."