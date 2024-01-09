I know who is attacking me, says Ben Sulayem

FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem says he is aware who is behind the attacks on him, insisting that he doesn't lose sleep over it.

Although he only came into office at the very end of 2021 it is fair to say that his presidency has been... eventful. Indeed, in just two years he appears to have antagonised just about everyone.

Although he wasn't president of the FIA at the time of the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he was at the helm during the subsequent investigation of the events of that night.

With Michael Masi subsequently dropped the race director role was initially split between Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, while Ben Sulayem appeared to add salt to Lewis Hamilton's wound by cracking down on jewellery and non-regulation underwear.

Also, in the wake of the various causes drivers had got behind during the pandemic the Emirati took issue with drivers speaking out on political and human rights issues over the course of race weekends.

As the first sign of discontent at the proposed bid by Michael Andretti to enter the sport, Ben Sulayem opened up the process whereby up to two new teams could enter, and then, in a move that rankled F1 bosses so much it brought the lawyers in, questioned the $20bn valuation of the sport.

While the end to 2023 wasn't quite as controversial as 2021 - certainly on track - the FIA caused a furore when it was announced that an investigation was to be carried out relating to a potential conflict of interest involving F1 and Toto and Susie Wolff, a move which for once saw all ten teams united in their condemnation of the move.

Adding to the fun, the FIA's Sporting Director, Steve Nielsen, quit just one year into the role, with Technical Director Tim Goss leaving just weeks later.

In the wake of the legal threat that followed his comments on the sport's financial worth, Ben Sulayem said he would be stepping back from his then day-to-day hands-on role, but whilst continuing to enjoy a presence at every race gradually began to find his voice again.

Of course, it wasn't all one way, and with Ben Sulayem so very clearly a thorn in the side of F1, though hopefully not to the extent of Thomas Becket and Henry II, one suspects that some of what has gone on over the last couple of years wasn't all down to the FIA president.

Indeed, speaking to Motorsport-Magazin, Ben Sulayem admits that he is under attack but that he refuses to let it bother him.

"I know who attacks me. And they think I don't know," he said. "Do you really think I would be in this position if I had stupid people around me? Of course, my team is very smart.

"The paddock is a very small habitat, everybody knows everybody," he added. "You know, whoever leaked or made up something about me, I know. And what do I do? I smile at them. I know who is behind it and then I smile at them.

"I only ask for sincerity. I am not interested in the share price or ticket sales. We just need honesty. That is my mission."

Asked about the claim in some quarters that the increasing tension between F1 and the FIA could once again lead to talk of a breakaway series, he said: "Some people are talking about a split. Do they really think that the big constructors would race in a championship without having a regulatory body?

"Do they really think that they would invest? Do they really think that it would become another World Wide Wrestling and you know who will win? Where someone invests and suddenly, they change the rules? No, it's about having clear rules first and then you can invest. Wrestling is a show. This is not. Here we have a show, but with a governing body, a show with rules and we make it fair and well controlled. The rest is up to you, your team and your driver.

"I say only one thing, and I say it modestly and clearly," he added, "the day will not come when we wake up without the FIA. With respect to others, it's different. Liberty has every right to sell and so there could be another reality and tomorrow F1 would no longer be with them. Therefore, we would have to relate to others. I respect Liberty. They are here to make a profit. They are smart people and I support them."

"I am not involved in the stock price or ticket sales, we just need fairness here, that's my mission. We define clarity between ourselves and FOM, Liberty Media. That's good. We need to understand who I represent, I represent the head of the house. We are not a service provider. I keep saying that and I believe it too. Friction is sometimes healthy to bring out the best."