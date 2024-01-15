Mercedes reveals launch date

Mercedes has become the fifth team to reveal the launch of its 2024 contender.

Thus far, Sauber and Williams have announced that their cars will be revealed on 5 February, with Aston Martin on 12 February and Ferrari the day after.

Mercedes will take the wraps off the F1 W15 on Wednesday 14, Valentine's Day.

Though it clawed its way back to runner-up in the 2023 standings, Mercedes will be seeking to take a significant step forward this year, ands to that end is heading back to the drawing board for a total change of concept, team boss Toto Wolff having accepted responsibility for the team's wrong direction in 2022 and then failing to learn from this the following year.

As has become custom, the German team will employ a digital launch from Silverstone, with the car being unveiled in the morning before completing some demo runs in the afternoon.

The launch of the W15 will be available to watch via the team's social media channels.