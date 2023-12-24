Williams and Sauber announce launch dates

Williams and Sauber have joined Ferrari in confirming the launch dates of their 2024 contenders.

With the Maranello outfit set to take the wraps off its car on 13 February, Williams and Sauber will reveal all a week earlier on 5 February.

Both teams made their announcements on social media, calling on fans to save the date as the Grove outfit plans to reveal all online and its Swiss rival surprisingly launching in London.

Having finished seventh in the 2023 standings, Williams will be looking for a repeat at the very least next season, as the gap to the likes of Alpine and Aston Martin remains something of a pipedream.

While many are dismayed by the decision to retain Logan Sargeant, it is hoped that the recruitment of Pat Fry will now start to pay dividends.

"Next year is really the sort of putting together of minds as to how we completely shift direction," said team boss, James Vowles recently. "I'm actually really looking forward to how that turns out in four or five months' time.

"More so I've got Pat alongside me now," he added. "He knows how to do this, he's revered up and down the lane, ask anyone near enough and you've got a good chap in Pat."

As it prepares to become Audi in 2026, Sauber will be aiming to take a significant step forward next year having only just managed to avoid the wooden spoon this year.

With this in mind, like several of its rivals, despite the fact the rules are basically the same, the Swiss team is aiming to produce a completely new car, opting for revolution as opposed to evolution.

"Next year's car will not be an evolution of this year's car, because we think that there are some limits in this concept that we cannot exploit further," said team boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi recently. "So, we will really have a completely new car from chassis to suspension, everything, all the areas."