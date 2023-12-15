Sauber retains Kick as title sponsor

Sauber Motorsport has announced that its current major partner, Kick.com, has acquired the naming rights to the chassis of next year's contender, which will be known as the KICK Sauber C44.

Kick.com's branding has already appeared prominently on the bodywork of the team's C43 at selected races this year, having been announced as a major partner at the start of the 2023 season.

Today's announcement further deepens the strong ties between the team and the streaming platform that has experienced huge exponential growth since launching last year. Targeting a global audience since its inception in October 2022, Kick is centred on a 'creator-first' model based on the industry's most rewarding subscription revenue system, a 95-5 split where creators will retain 95% of their revenue. This approach, alongside the engaging content created by a growing cast of creators featuring some of the biggest names in streaming and industry headliners, has resulted to Kick.com reaching an astounding 22 million registered users since its launch, with thousands flocking to the platform every day.

"Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking the mould and defying convention," said Alessandro Alunni Bravi. "The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest display of the philosophy that drives us. Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is done and they will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula One. With Kick.com, our goal is to make the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans."

"Kick.com has seen tremendous growth since its inception and is continuing to make waves in the streaming industry," added Bijan Tehrani, Co-Founder at Kick.com. "Kick's content is fast-paced and engaging, like what we witness every Grand Prix weekend. Just like this partnership, Kick was essentially destined for the racetrack. We are thrilled to take our collaboration to an unparalleled magnitude, backed by our knowledge of the motorsport culture, and our passion for cutting-edge technology. Exceptionally, this universally popular sport, aligns perfectly with our product and what we are building at Kick.com."

"We are thrilled to reveal the disruptive collaboration between two innovative brands," said Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer at Kick.com. "With the elevation of Kick's association with the team from Major Partner to Chassis Naming Rights Partner, this partnership is set to redefine the boundaries of fan engagement, delivering an unprecedented experience for motorsport enthusiasts worldwide. Get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey with Kick.com, where passion meets performance in the fast lane of digital entertainment."