Aramco becomes sole title sponsor of Aston Martin

Aramco and Aston Martin have announced a long-term extension of their partnership, the Silverstone-based outfit to now be known as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

From 2026, Aramco intends to provide best-in-class technology to deliver advanced fuels and lubricants to the team, alongside the team's new works power unit engine partnership with Honda.

"We are delighted to become the exclusive title partner of the Aston Martin team," said Nabeel A. Al-Jama', Aramco Executive Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Services. "Since partnering with the team in 2022, we have witnessed the team take significant strides forward and have enjoyed celebrating some very special moments, including eight podiums this season. The future for the Aston Martin team is bright, and today's news reaffirms our long-term commitment to Aston Martin where Aramco's expertise and technology can contribute to advanced car performance, especially with our development of advanced fuels and lubricants."

"We are very proud to continue and strengthen our successful partnership with Aramco," added Lawrence Stroll. "We already enjoy an important strategic relationship and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition.

"Since 2022, they have played a key role in Aston Martin's journey and their contribution will only become more significant in the years ahead. We are working together on several key initiatives, including the development of advanced fuels for 2026, when we begin our Honda works power unit partnership. Aramco's expertise and products will make a real contribution to our on-track performance and add significant value in many other areas of our organisation, especially at our new AMR Technology Campus."