Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "That was a fun race! I gained 10 positions in the first corner with a lot of other drivers going wide, moving up from P19 to P9, so it immediately felt like it was all to play for.

"From that point, we were on the front foot and attacking throughout the race with a quick car. We made some good strategy calls, pitting under both Safety Cars, and then I was able to pass a few cars into Turn One to secure P5. It was a great track to race at and I'm pleased we were able to put on a good show for the fans."

Fernando Alonso: "I am happy to come away from this race weekend with some points. Especially since I was facing the wrong way after the incident at Turn One at the race start. We made the most of the Safety Car and then gained some places back. Overall, I thought the racing was fun tonight and there were some great battles on track. There was quite a lot of graining and low levels of grip, but as a sport we will take a lot of learnings for racing in Las Vegas next year. We head to Abu Dhabi and will give it our all in the battle for fourth position in the Constructors' Championship."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "I think Las Vegas truly delivered on the hype with a very entertaining race this evening. Aston Martin certainly played its part in putting on a great show for the fans and both Lance and Fernando were in the thick of some great battles. We went into the race with a good understanding of the tyres and the strategy team made excellent calls today. Full credit to Lance to recover from the back of the grid to take two consecutive fifth places. He had a very strong race and made the most of an early switch to the Hard tyres to secure good track position. From there, he delivered one of his best races of the year with strong pace and important overtakes. Fernando recovered well from the opening lap incident to score a couple of important points too. I thought the circuit produced some really good racing today, alongside all the spectacle - so well done to everybody involved in delivering this Grand Prix."