Sauber's 2024 identity to be revealed on Sunday

Team boss, Alessandro Alunni Bravi confirms that Sauber's team name for next season will surprise when it is revealed on Sunday.

It is this weekend that the FIA reveals the official entry list for next season, and other than the revised identity for AlphaTauri - nee Toro Rosso, nee Minardi, now understood to be Racing Bulls - it is the new name for Sauber now that Alfa Romeo has left F1 that is being anticipated.

"In Formula One the team name is also depending from commercial partnership," admitted Alessandro Alunni Bravi at an awards ceremony in London at the weekend.

"On the 10th of December, as soon as the FIA will publish the entry list we will of course announce a new team name. I think it will be a surprise," he added.

"We cannot wait to start the partnership with our new partners," he continued, "we will have I think a really fresh approach in terms of communication, marketing, and we will do a launch of the car here in the UK."

Of course, Alfa Romeo has departed as the Swiss team prepares for 2026 when it will become Audi, however, Alunni Bravi is adamant that while team will not sport any of the German manufacturer's branding before then the team will still aim to be competitive and will not be there simply to make up the numbers.

"It's not a limbo period," he said, "we build our future here and now, it's not that there is a separation between the Sauber period and the Audi period.

"We are working since the beginning of the year with our group CEO Andreas Seidl for this transformation process.

"The entry of Audi in Formula One as of 2026 is big news for the entire F1 community," he added, "not just important for Sauber to be chosen as a strategic partner. I think all Formula One will benefit from this."