Shanghai and Miami to host Sprints in 2024

F1 has announced the six venues that will host Sprint events next season.

As was the case this year, Austria, the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Brazil and Qatar will host the events, however China, which returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019, and Miami are brought in to replace Spa Francorchamps and Azerbaijan.

The exact format of the Sprint weekends is still being discussed, with the most likely scenario being to completely separate the Sprint sessions from the rest of the weekend.

There is a suggestion that the Sprint could feature a reverse grid in which case there is talk of points being awarded for the Shootout as an incentive to qualify as high up the order as possible and not deliberately underperform in order to be at the front for the 'mini-race'.

However, it is feared the points on offer would compromise the value of those for the Grand Prix itself.

The Sporting Advisory Committee will now work through the details not only in terms of the schedule but also the controversial parc ferme regulations, with the final proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission early next year.

"I am delighted to announce six exciting venues for next season's F1 Sprint events, including two new hosts China and Miami, both of which will be fantastic additions and provide great racing for all our fans at the race and watching at home," said Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO.

"Since its creation in 2021, the Sprint has been consistent in delivering increased audiences on TV, more on track entertainment for the fans at events and increased fan engagement on social and digital platforms, and we are looking forward to the exciting events next year."

"I'm pleased to confirm the six Sprint events for next season and am looking forward to the return of four host venues that have provided some thrilling action in the Sprints this year," added FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem.

"The addition of Shanghai will be a challenge for the teams and drivers as Formula 1 heads back to China for the first time since 2019, while a Sprint in Miami will add a new dimension to an enthralling weekend.

"We must continuously develop and adapt to ensure we are doing what is best for the sport, and as such we are working with FOM and the teams to define the future direction of the Sprint format."