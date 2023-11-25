Overtaking in pitlane banned

Following Friday's incident, race director Niels Wittich has banned overtaking in the pitlane for the remainder of the Abu Dhabi weekend.

In his eagerness to get back on track following the two red flag periods, Max Verstappen was seen to force his way past the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, before making a similar move on Esteban Ocon.

"They are all driving slow, and I want to go out because, you know, we are limited on time and they just keep on driving in the middle," the world champion subsequently explained.

"And then when I tried to pass they tried to squeeze me in the wall," he added.

Ironically, it was only a couple of races ago that the Dutchman was summoned by the stewards, along with a number of other drivers, for deliberately stopping in the pitlane to prevent rivals getting out on to the track.

Yesterday saw the world champion complain when he felt Alex Albon was forcing his way into the queue ahead of the green flag that followed the first stoppage.

With an eye on the situation, in his latest race notes, Wittich advises: "As per article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, drivers are not allowed to drive unnecessarily slowly, that includes stopping a car in the fast lane of the pit lane.

"Additionally," he adds, "overtaking is prohibited in the pit exit road unless a car slows with an obvious problem."