Official: Sargeant continues with Williams

Williams has confirmed that Logan Sargeant will continue to drive for the team for the 2024 season.



After his rookie season with Williams, which saw the 22-year-old become the first American driver to score an F1 point in 30 years, Sargeant demonstrated the fundamental speed required to perform at the highest level, building on these foundations race by race, solidifying his place in the Williams line-up.

Williams looks forward to building on the positive momentum from the current season, in which it clinched seventh in the Constructors' Championship, and is confident that the combination of Sargeant's raw skills with Alex Albon's experience will lead to a successful 2024 campaign.

The extended partnership with Sargeant underscores Williams commitment to nurturing and developing young talent in the world of Formula 1 as an alumnus of its highly regarded Driver Academy.

"I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season," said James Vowles. "Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team. We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

"I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams for the 2024 season," added Sargeant. "It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group. We have exciting plans for the future, and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success in the coming year."