O'Ward appointed McLaren reserve driver

McLaren has announced that Pato O'Ward will join its pool of reserve drivers for the 2024 season.



The 24-year-old from Monterrey, Mexico, currently racing for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, started racing at age six and has been part of the McLaren family since 2020 when he joined Arrow McLaren.

O'Ward has taken part in several MCL35M Driver Development tests, as well as driving in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Young Drivers test and in free practice 1 at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He joins the team's pool of reserve drivers for 2024 alongside his current driver duties with Arrow McLaren.

O'Ward will participate in free practice 1 this weekend and the post-season test as part of his progression within the McLaren Driver Development programme.

"McLaren are pleased to welcome Pato O'Ward to our pool of reserve drivers for 2024," said Andrea Stella. "Pato had an impressive season in the NTT IndyCar Series and has performed well in his Driver Development tests, so it felt natural to take this next step now he's eligible for an FIA Super License.

"With the expansive calendar, it's prudent to ensure we have a wide pool of drivers that we can call upon if required. We look forward to seeing him progress in this new role."

"Pumped to take on this new role within the McLaren Racing family," said O'Ward. "I've spent a lot of time with the F1 team having driven previously in free practice and taken part in a few tests.

"I've always said it's never a bad day when you get to jump into an F1 car, so I look forward to joining the reserve driver pool for next year alongside my driving duties with Arrow McLaren. Thank you to Andrea and Zak for this great opportunity."