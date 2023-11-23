McLaren to feature artwork livery in Abu Dhabi

McLaren will carry a bespoke livery at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as part of the Driven By Change campaign.

This year's Driven By Change livery is designed by artist Nujood Al-Otaibi, and showcases the unique way she interprets sound after being diagnosed with a hearing impairment at a young age.

Driven By Change champions underrepresented artists through the global platform of motorsport, including the canvas of McLaren's F1 cars.

This year's livery design builds on the Driven By Change campaign, which was launched at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Rabab Tantawy's artwork, followed by Anna Tangles in 2022.

Nujood's livery design will be carried on the McLaren MCL60 for the entire race weekend, and her signature will be represented on the halo and nose.