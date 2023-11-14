Williams reveals Las Vegas livery

Williams has unveiled its special livery for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking the sport's return to Sin City for the first time in over 40 years.



The livery takes inspiration from the famed showmanship of Vegas, featuring the ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign and the cabochon lights that have brought the desert to life throughout its history.

The illuminated Williams lettering is a nod to the iconic Neon Boneyard, completing an homage to the electric energy of Vegas across the engine cover and rear wing endplates.

As the final home race for driver Logan Sargeant and the team, this livery celebrates Williams Racing's American ties and the excitement of racing in Vegas under the lights for the very first time.

Williams is one of several teams running special liveries for the sport's return to Las Vegas, the British outfit having won the inaugural event at Caesars Palace in 1981 when reigning champion Alan Jones led home Alain Prost (Renault) and Bruno Giacomelli (Alfa Romeo).