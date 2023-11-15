Red Bull reveals Las Vegas livery

Inspired by the energy, excitement, and neon lights of the city, the RB19 will turn purple for Round 22 of the season, with touches of Vegas' famous culture decorating the bodywork revealed today.

While this is the team's third unique livery of the season, rounding off a hat-trick of USA specials, all thanks to The Paddock's Make Your Mark campaign, this will be the first race the entirety of the RB19 has been taken over by unique paintwork. From rear wing to front wing, halo to sidepods, Red Bull has well and truly piled all chips on the Vegas look.

The Make Your Mark campaign has seen members of The Paddock, Red Bull's free loyalty programme, powered by the team's title partner Oracle, challenged by the team to design a bespoke livery for each of the USA Grands Prix, as Max and Checo race stateside three times in one season for the first time. The campaign generated a huge buzz, with the top designs being put to a vote on the Paddock. Over 24,000 votes were cast by fans, leading to thousands of new sign ups to the platform.

Lindsay Palmer, from Essex, UK, was picked from thousands of entries from fans wanting a chance to hit the jackpot and have their design featured as the team's Vegas livery. With purple at its base, her design will look like pink and yellow neon lights are flowing through the car's bodywork, as the RB19 charges through the streets of Vegas at night. Lindsay will be there to see the moment the livery drops, in another unique reveal moment on Wednesday and will also be trackside with the team all weekend to see her creation on track.

In a further nod to this weekend's race location, the RB19 will also feature unique wheel covers. The PokerStars 'Poker Chip' covers will turn the team's wheels black, red and white, with a design that encompasses the look and feel of a poker chip and features PokerStars' Red Spade. They are the first partner to co-brand Red Bull's wheel covers.

"It is brilliant to be rounding off our third and final Make Your Mark competition this season here in Nevada for the inaugural Las Vegas GP," said Christian Horner. "It is such a unique way to bring fans into the heart of the team, giving them the opportunity to design and vote for our Las Vegas livery through our free loyalty programme, The Paddock.

"We have revealed a fan-designed livery at every US race this year and each design has well and truly delivered; it was quite the task picking a winner. Congratulations to Lindsay, who really put Vegas' iconic stamp on the design, capturing the energy and excitement of both the city and the team.

"I am very much looking forward to seeing it racing around the streets of Las Vegas. From what I have seen on the Sim though, that long straight is an incredibly fast one, so you are going to have to keep a close eye on things as the cars fly past under the bright lights of The Strip. It is going to be a special race made even more special by celebrating with a fan-designed livery as we head into the final US race of the season."

Winner of the Make Your Mark Las Vegas, Lindsay Palmer said: "I was so excited to be selected as the winner for Make Your Mark Las Vegas and was completely lost for words when I won.

"When thinking about what represents Vegas, the first thing that came to mind were the casinos and the bright lights, so I knew this had to be incorporated in my design.

"I wanted the style to emulate the cars whizzing past the neon lights and I had to make sure playing cards were added too. When I visited the factory, it was amazing seeing the livery come to life and the creation process. I am so excited to go to the race, I have never been to Vegas before and the fact that I can see my car come to life under the iconic Las Vegas lights will be an incredible experience. I cannot wait to see it on track!"