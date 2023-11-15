Las Vegas Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: It's great to be here in Las Vegas, the penultimate race of the season. This race is of course a massive unknown for everyone, we don't know what to expect but we'll approach it like we do any other weekend. We of course don't have the historical data to look at and compare so there will be a lot to learn. The temperatures will also be very low on the track at night so it will be interesting to see how the RB19 performs in these conditions. I'm looking forward to racing down the strip too, that will look really cool.

Sergio Perez: Vegas is going to be a crazy race! You can already see the whole city has been taken over by Formula One and it's going be very unique racing around the streets of Vegas. I already had a taste of it when the team ran the RB7 here last year to launch the race and it was strange having been here as a tourist to be driving down the Strip in an F1 car. Vegas will also present some challenges to us, the track will be cold and the car will run a lot differently than usual due to the temperatures. It's something we all need to overcome though and we have been working hard as a team behind the scenes on the set up and prep required to make this weekend a successful one. For me I want to secure second in the Championship - it would be a fun place to do it!

• Oracle Red Bull Racing is seeking a 20th win of the season in Las Vegas, to establish a new Formula 1 record for most wins in a season. The team is currently tied on 19 wins with Mercedes, who achieved the feat in 2016.

• Max claimed his 52nd career victory in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, passing Alain Prost's career total by one. Max's next victory will see him draw level with Seb Vettel's career tally of 53 wins.

• Checo can clinch history for the team this weekend, as Oracle Red Bull Racing attempts to finish 1-2 in the Drivers' Championship for the first time. Checo comes into the weekend 32 points clear of third-placed Lewis Hamilton, and only needs a 26-point gap following the Las Vegas GP to confirm second place.

• Max currently leads the Drivers' Championship by 266 points, more than Seb Vettel's entire points total when he claimed Red Bull Racing's first championship in 2010 (256 points).

• Checo came within 0.053 seconds of pipping Fernando Alonso for a podium finish in Brazil. Only once in F1 history has a driver come closer to scoring a podium, when Jean-Pierre Beltoise beat Bruce McLaren to third place at the 1969 Italian GP by a margin of 0.02 seconds.