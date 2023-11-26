FIA unable to proceed with 'eye protection' violation

Insufficient video evidence meant that the Abu Dhabi stewards were unable to go ahead into a violation of the rules regarding eye protection of team personnel.

Shortly after today's race a representative from each of the ten teams was required to report to the stewards in relation to an alleged breach of Article 34.13 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, namely the use of appropriate eye protection.

Having received reports from the race director and viewed video evidence, written reports from pit marshals and heard from the various team representatives, the stewards determine that numerous breaches of Article 34.13 did appear to have occurred.

However the video evidence was in some cases insufficiently clear to determine where for example, a visor was open, the team member concerned may have been wearing glasses or other eye protection.

Notwithstanding, there were numerous examples of eye protection not being used.

The stewards warned that the safety of team members is paramount and therefore all teams are requested to stress the importance of eye protection for all personnel working on a car and ensure that Article 34.13 is respected by all team members in the future.

This latest crackdown comes days after Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur were handed official warnings for using bad language during the team representative's press conference in Las Vegas.