No further action over Piastri impeding

NEWS STORY
25/11/2023

The stewards have opted to take no further action after Oscar Piastri was alleged to have impeded Pierre Gasly during qualifying.

Having heard from both drivers, their team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence, the stewards found that the telemetry of the Alpine showed the throttle was at 100% when Gasly approached and overtook the McLaren in Turn 4.

The Frenchman said he had to make a minor direction change but that it did not affect his lap.

He also stated that he was not impacted by the McLaren and the data showed he achieved his fastest mini-sector time at the point.

