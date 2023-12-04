Site logo

Aero loophole compromising the racing, admits FIA

NEWS STORY
04/12/2023

The FIA's director of single seaters admits that a loophole in the regulations which is being exploited by the teams is compromising the chances of drivers successfully overtaking rivals.

Despite the promise of improved racing and a more level playing field as a result of the 2022 rules overhaul, more often than not the changes have not had the desired effect. Indeed, despite the fact that it is still widely seen as a gimmick, DRS still accounts for the majority of successful passes.

While 2022's overhaul, which was intended to reduce the amount of dirty air and therefore allow cars to follow more closely, had an initial impact on the racing, as was anticipated the teams engineers soon began to exploit whatever loopholes they could find.

As recently as Abu Dhabi, Carlos Sainz claimed that drivers are using dirty air to impede rivals.

"As drivers, we know that if you do a corner two seconds in front of another car, one second or two seconds in front, you're going to make him lose a tenth or two in that corner," said the Spaniard.

"As the weekends have gone on, I see people relaxing a bit on that," he continued. "When it's tight in Q1 and Q2 I see people giving a bit of dirty air on purpose in some corners, to maybe make the others lose some time in corners.

"We don't consider it to be impeding because it's not like you need to lift," he admitted. "But you know you're giving him dirty air and you're giving him a bad run in that corner."

"Close following, let's say the wake, has definitely got a bit worse this year," says Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA's head of single-seaters. "We knew it would deteriorate a bit when people developed a bit more.

"There were a few particular areas of the car where some loopholes we didn't manage to close soon enough," he admits. "For example, the front wing end plate area was one of them, some of the wheel furniture area, brake ducts and stuff on the inside of the front wheel, these areas made the wake a bit worse.

"I think we've learned a bit how to do it next time around but overall, the wake did get a bit worse compared to 2022, still a reasonable amount better than 2021, but there has been a bit of a deterioration in terms of closeness."

Indeed, what were previously referred to a processional races are now somewhat euphemistically referred to as having suffered from DRS trains.

A side effect of the increase of dirty air has been tyre degradation, which has seen the like of Ferrari particularly badly affected.

This, according to Tombazis, is due to the lack of downforce that a car following another will suffer along with the obvious lack of cooling, all of which means less grip and therefore the tendency of overheating tyres.

Unfortunately, with the next rules overhaul not due until 2026, there is little that can be done.

"I don't think it's going to get much worse for next year because I don't think there's any other loopholes to scrape though, the front wing area, and so on," says Tombazis, his fingers tightly crossed no doubt.

"I expect it's going to stay very similar. I also don't think it's got worse during the year, I think it was just this year versus last year."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by NS Biker, 1 hour ago

"Any driver undertaking a passing move will use DRS if it is available. Why wouldn't you.?
But there are and have been many passes completed without DRS is areas of tracks that required a significant display of chutzpah. See recent exploits of Fernando A. That had me jumping up and cheering.
Yes the FIA gave us DRS, but now, the unintended result, DRS-Balking to prevent getting re-passed and the use of DRS to benefit a following driver to the detriment of other followers. Gotta luv this stuff.
Lots of chatter about "dirty air", but in this era of optomized cooling and aero efficiency, how often do we hear, on the team radios, "You must cool the car". This is not necessarily dirty but hot air off the car in front. Something that I doubt the FIA could or can do anything about.
The biggest contributor to dirt air and turbulence is likely the rear wing. Can't see then banning rear wings any time soon. Would be nice.
Just wait for 2026 and a whole raft of moveable aero surfaces. That will be nuts.
78 days and counting."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Editor, 3 hours ago

"@ elsiebc

So sorry you found the statement to be "assinine".

What I find to be asinine is the (expensive) introduction of a whole raft of new rules aimed at levelling the playing field and thereby improving the racing, but which ultimately didn’t really work, meaning that not only are we left with DRS but talk of extending the zones and even having the gimmick available throughout the race and throughout the circuits.

Thankfully, I grew up in an era - pre-2011 - when overtaking was possible without such gimmicks and instead relied on big balls or errors… indeed a world where DRS did not account for the majority of successful passes."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Tyrbiter, 3 hours ago

"We seem to be going round in circles. Some time ago qualifying was done with a single car circulating at a time, that didn't last. A long time ago Bernie ran Brabham and the fan car spat stones at the people following. It was withdrawn, but not banned.

Air is a fluid, if you use it to create downforce of course the available energy in what's left has been removed.

Perhaps the answer is to go back to pre-1968 with no aerodynamic parts, all grip to be mechanically derived.

I'd quite like to see the drivers at work too, but I assume we can't go back to the days before seat belts and steering wheels almost the width of the car.

The tyranny of an over-specified formula is upon us, and bizarrely the powers that be wish to be ever more prescriptive. Be careful, next season Max may win every race."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by elsiebc, 3 hours ago

"@givememychoice My understanding of aero, though admittedly small, is that designers are only concerned with their car moving through the air, and clean air at that. They aren't concerned with what's behind or what's in front. Even those at the back don't design their front wings to follow other cars. Learning how to keep the air attached to the car is what is responsible for the increase in dirty air and I believe that keeping it attached is preferential to getting rid of it because that's where downforce comes from."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by elsiebc, 4 hours ago

"In what world would DRS not account for the majority of successful passes? If you could make the pass without DRS would a driver just not use it?!? What an assinine statement."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by Mad Matt, 6 hours ago

"I understand that the leading car leaves a wake in the same way a boat does passing through the water. I can also see that another vehicle's aerodynamics will be compromised as it passes through that wake and that this reduces grip which in turn means more sliding leading to over-heating tyres.

However, I thought the FIA had the ability to ban things which, while legal, were against the spirit of the rules. I thought that was supposed to mean that clever linked, but not linked suspension could now be banned without waiting a season... to give one example. So why aren't they banning some of these end plate designs without waiting another season?

Why aren't they asking Pirreli to reduce over-heating.... or is this a lot harder than it seems from behind my keyboard?"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

7. Posted by givememychoice, 8 hours ago

"@kenji It depends on where the air is directed. The old old single rear element wings just sent the air up in the air leaving a gap for the following car to come into with reduced drag. Now they are far better at controlling the air down in such a way that it causes a wake onto the front wing of the car behind. It was inevitable that they would do this, as while its handy to go fast, the ability to basically nullify cars being able to follow you is worth it for losing a tiny amount of aero performance"

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

8. Posted by kenji, 8 hours ago

"At what point does a 'dirty wake' become a tow? How can dirty air be left in place in a corner? Does that dirty disturbed air just hover around until it loses energy? Wouldn't very car in the race just do the same thing whilst driving through the same corner...lao after lap? Why do I feel the deal is 'hokey'?"

Rating: Negative (-2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms