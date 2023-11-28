Site logo

Test Times: Abu Dhabi 28-11

NEWS STORY
28/11/2023

Today's times from the Yas Marina where the post-season Young Driver and Tyre test took place.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Ocon Alpine C5 110 1:24.393 139.983 mph
O'Ward McLaren C5 103 1:24.662 0.269
Vesti Mercedes C5 106 1:24.679 0.286
Perez Red Bull C5 117 1:24.715 0.322
Sainz Ferrari C5 69 1:24.799 0.406
Alonso Aston Martin C5 37 1:24.827 0.434
Doohan Alpine C5 108 1:25.038 0.645
Schwartzman Ferrari C5 123 1:25.050 0.657
Sargeant Williams C5 56 1:25.263 0.870
Leclerc Ferrari C5 66 1:25.371 0.978
Pourchaire Alfa Romeo C5 96 1:25.424 1.031
Drugovich Aston Martin C5 123 1:25.554 1.161
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C5 59 1:25.570 1.177
Dennis Red Bull C5 124 1:25.666 1.273
Iwasa AlphaTauri C5 96 1:25.753 1.360
Bearman Haas C5 110 1:25.779 1.386
O'Sullivan Williams C5 50 1:25.842 1.449
Piastri McLaren C5 123 1:25.930 1.537
Fittipaldi Haas C5 130 1:25.940 1.547
Russel Mercedes C3 58 1:26.283 1.890
Stroll Aston Martin C4 50 1:26.681 2.288
Colapinto Williams C5 65 1:26.832 2.439
Ricciardo AlphaTauri C3 55 1:26.965 2.572
Zhou Alfa Romeo C4 106 1:27.387 2.994
Albon Williams C2 51 1:27.824 3.431

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms