Fittipaldi and Bearman set for post-season test with Haas

Pietro Fittipaldi, and Oliver Bearman will represent Haas at the end-of-season test on November 28, at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Following on from the season finale a couple of days earlier, teams will be running cars for both a tyre and young driver test, where Fittipaldi and Bearman will take on duties respectively.

Fittipaldi's last outing in the VF-23 came as recently as July, at the Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone, where he racked up almost 434 miles (700 kms). The Brazilian driver - who recently announced a full-time IndyCar drive for next year - has tested several cars during his five years with Haas, most notably racing in the final two rounds of the 2020 season, substituting for Romain Grosjean.

Bearman (pictured), a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and a four-time race winner in the 2023 Formula 2 Championship, has already participated in one FP1 session this season in Mexico City, making him the youngest British driver to participate in a Formula 1 race weekend.

His second scheduled rookie driver session this weekend in Abu Dhabi also marks the season finale of the F2 season, where he currently ranks sixth in the standings, driving for Prema Racing.

"We're fielding an exciting line-up for the final running of this season," said Guenther Steiner. "Pietro's reliability is always appreciated by the team, especially when we're still collecting data and knowledge for next season, so it's fitting he continues his testing duties following on from the tyre test at Silverstone.

"Ollie had a great first outing with us in Mexico City, and his attitude, work ethic and feedback really impressed us, so we're delighted to give him more time with the team to further expand his knowledge of driving a Formula 1 car."

"It's always a great opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car and to continue our F1 development work together with the whole team at Haas," said Fittipaldi. "I'm looking forward to racking up the final laps of the season for the team."

"I'm really looking forward to doing the test," added Bearman. "We're doing FP1 together on Friday, so it will be great to be able to build on that and get a full day in the car.

"The Young Driver Test is the last chance the team will get this year to work on things for 2024 and I'll try and do a solid job. The team made me feel very comfortable since we met in Qatar and I really enjoy working with them, I'm looking forward to seeing everyone in Abu Dhabi."