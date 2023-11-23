Site logo

AlphaTauri to run Iwasa in post-season test

23/11/2023

AlphaTauri will run three drivers at the end-of-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull Junior and Honda Formula Dream Project driver Ayumu Iwasa will get behind the wheel of one of the AT04s for the full day of testing, while in the second car, Daniel Ricciardo will drive in the morning, handing over to Yuki Tsunoda for the final afternoon of track time this year.

22-year-old Iwasa from Osaka is currently lying third in the Formula 2 championship having won three times so far this season, with just two races remaining this weekend in Abu Dhabi. In fact, he won last year's Feature Race at Yas Marina on his way to finishing fifth in the championship.

For 2024, Iwasa is scheduled to return to Japan to race in the Super Formula series. It will be his first season racing back on home turf since 2019.

As of 2020, he was racing in Europe, winning the French F4 title, going on to finish 12th in Formula 3 the following year.

