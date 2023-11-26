Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NH Perez Red Bull NM NH NH Norris McLaren NM NH NH Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Alonso Aston Martin NM UH UH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH Stroll Aston Martin UH UH NM Ricciardo AlphaTauri NM NH NH Ocon Alpine NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH NH Albon Williams UM NH NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH Sargeant Williams UM NH NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NM Sainz Ferrari NH NH NS Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM Magnussen Haas NM NH NH

