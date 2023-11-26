Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
26/11/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH NH
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM UH UH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin UH UH NM
Ricciardo AlphaTauri NM NH NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH NH
Albon Williams UM NH NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH
Sargeant Williams UM NH NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NM
Sainz Ferrari NH NH NS
Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Yas Marina here.

