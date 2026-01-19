Haas reveals all

Haas has revealed renders of the design and livery of its VF-26, to be raced by Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon this season.

The American squad, entering its 11th season in F1, presented the VF-26 across a series of digital renders on its social media platforms - the new-look white livery with red accents adorning the car designed to the sport's newest set of regulations.

With cars becoming smaller, lighter and more agile - with significantly less downforce and drag, the VF-26 sports reduced dimensions and narrower Pirelli tires while the Ferrari power-unit utilized shifts to a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power using 100 percent sustainable fuel.

With an expanding portfolio of team partners heading into the 2026 season, the livery significantly reflects the commencement of the title partnership announced last December with Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) - the motorsport competition and research and development division of Toyota Motor Corporation. While the Japanese company recently announced a new brand structure to be implemented across this year, with Gazoo Racing and Toyota Racing incorporating differing remits - TGR Haas F1 Team will display the TGR branding throughout the season.

Having first entered a multi-year technical partnership together in October 2024, the title partnership deal highlights the core objectives of the relationship between the two - focusing on 'People, Product, Pipeline', which includes the development of essential human resources such as drivers, engineers and mechanics to build a sustainable motorsports industry and culture.

"Like all teams, we've faced the challenge of competing in 2025 while looking to design and now build these new-regulation entries for the 2026 season", said Gene Haas. "The pre-season will be crucial to understand what these cars are capable of and how the drivers, engineers and teams in general adapt to them. We at least have continuity in terms of the drivers, with Ollie (Bearman) and Esteban (Ocon), as well as in our design and engineering teams. Last season's competition in the midfield was of an exceptionally high standard, it was tough, and we need to go out again and continue to develop - both on and off-track. Personally, I'm going to be very interested to see how the competition shakes out across the grid and what these new regulations bring in terms of performance."

"It feels almost a bit surreal to be unveiling a new car this early in the year but it's not any less exciting venturing into a new F1 campaign - especially one with such a change in regulations," added Ayao Komatsu. "We're fully focused on being ready for Shakedown Week in Barcelona. It's been a monumental effort from everyone on the team to work with such a tight turnaround time from the end of last season to putting cars on track in January. It goes without saying that after so much talk, we can't wait to see how these cars will perform and what we'll face as we then progress through our test programs ahead of Australia. Track time is going to be crucial through Spain and Bahrain and while we know there's going to be challenges along the way, we do this because we're passionate about Formula 1."

The VF-26 will be on-track for the first time at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Shakedown Week, January 26-30 - with each team permitted three days of track time followed by two further official tests at the Bahrain International Circuit, February 11-13 and 18-20 respectively.

