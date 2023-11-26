Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Result

26/11/2023

Result of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 58 1h 27:02.624
2 Leclerc Ferrari 58 + 0:17.993
3 Russell Mercedes 58 + 0:20.328
4 Perez Red Bull 58 + 0:21.453
5 Norris McLaren 58 + 0:24.284
6 Piastri McLaren 58 + 0:31.487
7 Alonso Aston Martin 58 + 0:39.512
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 58 + 0:43.088
9 Hamilton Mercedes 58 + 0:44.424
10 Stroll Aston Martin 58 + 0:55.632
11 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 58 + 0:56.229
12 Ocon Alpine 58 + 1:06.373
13 Gasly Alpine 58 + 1:10.360
14 Albon Williams 58 + 1:13.184
15 Hulkenberg Haas 58 + 1:23.696
16 Sargeant Williams 58 + 1:27.791
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 58 + 1:29.422
18 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 1 Lap
19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 + 1 Lap
20 Magnussen Haas 57 + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:26.993 (Lap 45)

