Almost as if to take minds off the appalling decision to reject the Andretti bid to enter F1, the old 'Hamilton to Ferrari' chestnut has been resurrected.

For almost as long as anyone can remember the Briton has been linked with the Maranello outfit, and while some of the sport's biggest stars have raced for the Scuderia, such a move never made sense, particularly when the Stevenage Rocket was winning successive titles with Mercedes.

In 2022, having gone the wrong way in terms of the rules overhaul, Mercedes was eclipsed by Ferrari, but last season the German team leapfrogged its Italian rival to claim second, yet still finished 451 points down on Red Bull.

Now, according to Italian website, Formu1a.uno, the failure by Ferrari to confirm a new contract for Carlos Sainz suggests that the way is left open for the Maranello outfit to make a bid for the seven-time world champion.

As it happens, many thought it odd that while announcing an extended contract for Charles Leclerc, Sainz, whose contract ends this year, and has been linked with Audi, didn't get a mention.

A further twist saw the Italian team announce a 'partnership' with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, the Italian beer brand owned by the Asahi Europe & International group, whereas it had previously partnered with Spanish brand Estrella Galicia, a long time sponsor of Sainz, which has now switched to McLaren.

In recent weeks, Hamilton, who last August committed to Mercedes until the end of 2025, admitted that should Mercedes fail to take a significant step forward he would consider taking a sabbatical.

"The second seat, the one occupied by Carlos Sainz until the end of 2024, has not been confirmed," claims Formu1a.uno. "The reason for this slow evolution, as Formu1a.uno has learned, would be the sensational attempt to bring Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025 alongside Charles Leclerc!

"Some talks took place directly with the President of Ferrari, John Elkann," it adds, and "if all goes well we could see this sensational announcement materialise in the next few days".

"Hamilton to Ferrari" has been the go-to headline for much of the mainstream media, especially in the UK, in recent years, even as the Briton romped home to another title and the Italian team was floundering, however, over the last couple of seasons, as the wins dried up, a number of insiders, not least Christian Horner, have suggested that such a move was now possible.

As ever, Hamilton has refused to comment on the speculation, while speaking last season, as the rumour resurfaced yet again, Frederic Vasseur told reporters: "I'm talking with Lewis each week or each month for twenty years, so I can't say that I didn't speak with Lewis at one stage, as we are always in contact.

"It's true because half of the grid drove for me in the past, and in Baku, I had a discussion with Lewis in the paddock, and it started to go everywhere, but if he signed a contract with me each time that we spoke in the past, it would cost me a fortune!"

Naturally news of the 'move' has lit up social media this morning, coincidentally at a time the sport is having to ride out a wave of negative publicity following its rejection of Andretti's bid to enter F1.

Now, "Hamilton to Andretti"... imagine that as a headline.