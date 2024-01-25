Leclerc continues with Ferrari

Ferrari has announced that Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with the team, though omits to mention how long his new deal lasts.

Like his teammate, Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's current contract expires at the end of the 2024 season and while no mention is made of the Spaniard, the Monegasque says he is happy to be at Maranello for "several more seasons to come".

Leclerc's association with the Maranello marque goes back to before his time in Formula 1, as he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016. After a dominant performance in the 2017 Formula 2 championship, the Monegasque then spent a year learning his trade at Sauber before first racing with the Scuderia in 2019.

That year he became the youngest driver in the Scuderia's history to win a Grand Prix, with victory at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, a feat he repeated one week later in Monza in front of an ecstatic crowd.

In 2022, he won a further three Grands Prix on his way to finishing second in the drivers' standings.

Known for his exceptional abilities over a qualifying lap, at just 26 years of age, he is already second in the list of drivers who have secured pole position at the wheel of a Ferrari, equal on 23 with Niki Lauda, with only legendary Michael Schumacher ahead on 58.

During his time with the Scuderia, he has taken part in 103 races, finished on the podium 30 times, set seven fastest race laps and scored 1035 points.

"Charles' bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team," said Fred Vasseur, "as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit.

"His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration. We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race. We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals."

"I'm very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," added Leclerc. "To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend's apartment at Ste Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars.

"This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years. However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can't wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

"My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I'm sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy."