Norris admits to talks with rival teams

Everyone talks to everyone, says Lando Norris after McLaren bites the bullet in order to keep youngster at Woking.

While no end date has been given to the Briton's new deal, the very fact that McLaren already had him under contract until the end of next season, suggests the Woking outfit was keen that Norris didn't seek pastures new.

At a time when the term 'future world champion' is thrown about with abandon, the youngster is one of the few on the grid, given the right equipment, who could truly deliver.

With the future of Sergio Perez at Red Bull still in doubt, it is understandable that Red Bull might have made a bid, whilst Ferrari may soon have a vacancy and possibly even Mercedes.

Admitting that he, like many of his fellow drivers, talks with rival teams, Norris is more keen to talk about winning races than targeting the title.

"Everyone speaks to everyone and every driver speaks to every team," he said in the wake of the announcement of his new deal. "It's not in terms of just sorting contracts, it's, what can one team offer you, and what can another team offer you, things like that.

"It's the same with every driver," he insisted. "Everyone speaks to every team on what could we potentially do one day, but nothing ever progressed more than that, basically. So, it was shut down quite quickly.

"Of course, as soon as you do start to get some of these questions, and I see a lot of it, then you have talks internally with Andrea and Zak and whoever it is here at McLaren. Then you start talking about your own stuff and you do want to put some of these rumours to bed, because it's not a good question at the team."

Indeed, he believes that his faith in the team will inspire the Woking workforce.

"I'm sure when you work here and you have one of your drivers, and you see them getting linked to other teams, that's probably never an easy thing to see," he said. "So I think from my side, to give everyone here at McLaren just that bit more confidence within me, it shows my confidence in the whole team. I think that's really the most important thing.

"It's the thing I'm happiest about with getting the contract out. They are now even more assured that I'm committed to the team and staying, and that I've picked McLaren over, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, whatever team, it could have been.

"They now have that reassurance that I've picked McLaren over all of them. So I think it's more for them than it is for myself and all these things, but I do enjoy seeing the rumours and the conspiracies every now and then."

Norris admits that last year's turnaround was also a significant factor in his decision.

"There have always been those little discussions that I've had with my team and stuff like that, but with how we turned things around and how Andrea turned things around, how the whole environment is here currently, that's a big thing that swings in the direction of McLaren.

"It is also results led," he continued, "if we didn't score podiums and we had it as bad as what we did early last year, there are going to be even more questions of whether I should wait until '25 and see what happens.

"But with how things went and what I believe we have coming, and the confidence that I have in the team over the next two years, and going into a refresh in '26 when so many things change, really there are not many other things that you can be guaranteed on or assured with any team.

"So at that same time it comes back to where will I be happiest? And now where am I most confident where I can achieve a world championship? If you had asked me at the beginning of last year, maybe it wouldn't have been McLaren. But now I think I am more confident than ever in saying it will be McLaren.

"McLaren's felt like home since day one," he added. "I'm just happy to be staying with the people that I've grown up with, who have helped me develop as a driver, who made me into the person I am today. The team's as strong as it's ever been.

"They are who I believe I can win my championships with. I've prepared more than I have ever before and I'm in a good position. I feel confident, I think, as a team with the people I have around me with everyone here McLaren. We've got what it takes. Everything's in place."

Asked why he opted to extend his contract now rather than waiting a bit longer, he said: "Because I can, because I'm in a good position. It's not something that I want to really worry about over the next few years.

"Obviously, there's always been these discussions going on regarding our future," he continued, "And I think it's just a very, very good time, especially when it's going to be coming to a couple of years where things start to get a bit more crazy with everyone else's contracts, and people potentially moving teams and things like that."

Another factor, he admits, is the rules overhaul in 2026, the Briton believing that continuity will be key.

"Going into 2026, and those years of new regulations, that's not something I think I, or the team, want to be thinking of, or focusing on, or spending any time on in such an important couple years. I'm comfortable, I'm happy with where I am, and the team are happy with me. So it's just an easy decision."