Ferrari confirms Hamilton for 2025

In a lengthy statement, issued 13 minutes after Mercedes own press release, Ferrari confirms that Lewis Hamilton will drive for the Scuderia from 2025.

"Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract," reads the statement.

And, er... that's it.

In all honesty, one only has to check out the Peroni Nastro Azzurro website to see that the intended move was hidden in plain sight when the Italian beer brand announced its partnership with the Maranello outfit earlier this week.

Even before the move was made official, speculation over the seven-time world champion heading to Maranello was enough to see Ferrari's share price rise almost 9%, around 5 billion euros in increased in market capitalisation.