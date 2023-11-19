Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
19/11/2023

Result of the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1h 29:08.209
2 Leclerc Ferrari 50 + 0:02.070
3 Perez Red Bull 50 + 0:02.241
4 Ocon Alpine 50 + 0:18.665
5 Stroll Aston Martin 50 + 0:20.067
6 Sainz Ferrari 50 + 0:20.834
7 Hamilton Mercedes 50 + 0:21.755
8 Russell Mercedes 50 + 0:23.091
9 Alonso Aston Martin 50 + 0:25.964
10 Piastri McLaren 50 + 0:29.496
11 Gasly Alpine 50 + 0:34.270
12 Albon Williams 50 + 0:43.398
13 Magnussen Haas 50 + 0:44.825
14 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 50 + 0:48.525
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 50 + 0:50.162
16 Sargeant Williams 50 + 0:50.882
17 Bottas Alfa Romeo 50 + 1:25.350
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 46 + 4 Laps
19 Hulkenberg Haas 45 + 5 Laps
Norris McLaren 2 Accident

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:35.490 (Lap 47)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms