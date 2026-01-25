Alpine confirms Horner's interest in buying into team

Alpine has officially confirmed that a "group of investors" that includes Christian Horner has expressed an interest in buying a stake in the team.

This follows comments made by 'advisor' Flavio Briatore on Friday at the revealing of the team's 2026 livery.

"With the continued rapid growth of Formula One, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport," said the Enstone-based outfit in a statement.

"The team is regularly approached," the statement continues, "and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place.

"One of those parties to express an interest is a group of investors, which also includes Christian Horner.

"Any approaches or discussions are with the existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24 per cent) and Renault Group (76 per cent), not directly with Flavio Briatore or the team.

"Currently, the primary focus for the team is to be more competitive on track in 2026 which, with the new regulation era, presents a unique opportunity to show a sustainable recovery of performance."

Otro Capital, which, along with its partners RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments - collectively known as the Investor Group - bought a 24% equity stake in Alpine in mid-2023, the €200m (£173m) deal effectively valuing the team at $900m (£660m).

That year, and again in 2024, Alpine finished sixth in the standings, however 2025 saw the French outfit struggling, finishing the season tenth with 22 points.

However, last year, Forbes valued the Enstone-based outfit at $2.45bn (£1.8bn), making it the seventh most valuable team on the grid, with Ferrari top at $6.5bn, ahead of Mercedes at $6bn (£4.4bn).