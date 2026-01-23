Audi announces Driver Development Programme

Audi has announced the launch of its Driver Development Programme, the initiative to be directed by three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Allan McNish.

The Audi Driver Development Programme is a cornerstone of the team's F1 ambitions designed to identify, nurture, and develop the next generation of racing talent. The comprehensive programme will scout and support promising young drivers from karting and junior formula series, providing a clear path to the pinnacle of motorsport.

This early investment in youth underscores the team's aim to build an outfit capable of competing for championships in the future, one that extends beyond the race track, as Audi makes a conscious investment into young designers, engineers and mechanics.

Members of the programme will receive world-class training and mentorship, benefiting from the brand's decades of experience at the highest levels of motorsport. The curriculum will focus on the drivers' requirements, with a bespoke development programme going from on-track performance, driving and engineering development, human performance, and media and marketing. Drivers will have access to cutting-edge resources and work closely with engineers and specialists from the F1 Team, embedding them in a culture of precision and performance from day one.

The appointment of McNish as Director is a statement of intent: His esteemed career, both as a highly successful driver for Audi and, more recently, in team management roles, makes him uniquely qualified to lead this initiative. His deep, long-standing relationship with the brand ensures that the programme's values will be perfectly aligned with the Audi DNA.

This initiative is a fundamental part of the strategic plan as Audi builds its Formula One team for sustainable success, focusing on youth and a culture of continuous improvement both on and off the track.

"To be entrusted with finding the cornerstones of the future Audi Revolut F1 Team is a great honour and a responsibility I am very passionate about," said the Scot. "This brand is built on a history of 'Vorsprung durch Technik', and that philosophy must apply to our young drivers as much as to our cars.

"We are not just looking for raw speed; we are looking for the resilience, intelligence, and team-driven mindset that defines a future Audi champion. Our goal is to build a pathway that turns potential into precision and performance on the world stage. I am thrilled to begin this work and identify the first generation of talent to join this ambitious project."

"Investing in the champions of tomorrow is a key pillar of our Formula One strategy," added Jonathan Wheatley. "The Audi Driver Development Programme is a clear statement of our long-term commitment to youth and our ambition to be competitive.

"With Allan McNish, we have a director who not only has an incredible track record in motorsport but also embodies the spirit and dedication of our operations. Under his leadership, this programme will be integral to our vision for 2030, our goal of building a winning team and shaping the future of Audi in Formula One."