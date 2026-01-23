Alpine reveals its 2026 livery

Alpine officially began its 2026 campaign with the launch of its livery.

Here's the press release in full:

• BWT Alpine Formula One Team today embarks on a new journey as Formula One enters unknown waters in 2026 with a raft of new technical regulations.

• The team officially began its 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship campaign with a memorable season launch in collaboration with premium partner MSC Cruises in Barcelona, Spain.

• Aboard the MSC World Europa, bound across the Mediterranean on its latest voyage, the team officially presented its 2026 colours for its challenger, the A526, a blend of traditional Alpine blue and the striking pink synonymous with title partner BWT.

• In front of an intrigued audience on board the ship's Panorama Lounge, docked at Port de Barcelona, 2026 race drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto unveiled the new livery.

• Executive Technical Director David Sanchez offered detail into the team's all hands-on deck approach, working with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains for its all-new power unit, while Flavio Briatore and Managing Director Steve Nielsen outlined the team's 2026 navigation plan.

BWT Alpine Formula One Team today set sail on its 2026 journey aboard the MSC World Europa for its official season launch event in Barcelona, Spain.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for BWT Alpine Formula One Team," says Flavio Briatore. "It is with great pleasure to begin our season here in Barcelona with our partner MSC Cruises on board the MSC World Europa as we prepare for what will undoubtedly be a unique season in Formula One history, not least for us with the new technical regulations, which offer a clean sheet of paper and a great opportunity for us to be more competitive than previous campaigns," he adds.

"It has been a relentless few months at the Enstone factory in preparation for the season, designing and creating the A526, together with Mercedes-AMG who will supply the new power unit and gearbox from this season; a partnership we are very much excited about.

"To be joined by so many of our partners including title partner BWT, our hosts MSC Cruises and premium partner Eni at this event, where we unveil our livery, is just fantastic. I thank them all, both new partners, and existing ones, for their commitment to the team, especially after our challenges on track last year."

Today's event on board the MSC World Europa was truly one of a kind. The ship departed Civitavecchia, close to Rome, Italy on Monday and, like all Formula One teams, was destined for Barcelona, where the official Formula One shakedown begins on Monday 26 January, the first real opportunity for the A526 to strike into action.

The team unveiled its 2026 colours and fleet of partners on board for the 2026 campaign in the impressive Panorama Lounge of the ship, a theatre framed by floor to ceiling windows with a unique view of the dramatic, natural backdrop. Partners, both new and existing, were joined by worldwide media, all highly anticipating the new season, buoyed by a sense of the unknown with a raft of changes to both the chassis and power unit regulations.

The A526 is a completely new car from front to back, chassis to power unit. The size and weight has significantly reduced, the dimensions by 200mm in length, the width by 100mm and the kilos shaved off by 30kg in total.

"The last year has been truly extraordinary in Formula One terms," says Executive Technical Director David Sanchez. "With such big changes in the regulations, this project has been a very interesting challenge and one we have really given our all towards.

"Ultimately, the car is shorter and narrower than recent years with some aerodynamic freedom to explore. We have the return of active aero where we have the ability to have movable front and rear wings, something the vast majority of the drivers on the grid will not have experienced before. The reduction in downforce and drag is expected to bring better racing, which I am sure all fans will be intrigued to watch.

"Then, of course, we have more electric power in the power units since we have partnered with Mercedes-AMG for 2026. It has been fantastic to work closely with our new colleagues from Brixworth in recent months and weeks, as we all work together to understand how best to maximise the package.

"In addition to the power unit challenge and the new 100% sustainable fuels, we will also have some new terminology for us to get used to with overtake mode, boost mode and recharge all set to enter our vocabulary this year.

"All of us at Enstone look forward to getting started in Barcelona next week where we have much to learn and understand on the A526," concludes David.

Pierre Gasly enters his tenth season in Formula One and his fourth with Alpine. The Frenchman scored 100% of the team's points in 2025, reached Q3 ten times in the year, and goes into this season with a huge sense of optimism.

"This is the first time in my career where the entire car has had such significant changes," says Pierre.

"Of course, everyone heads into this unknown territory, but, as a driver, I find that so exciting. This has been a long road for the team to reach this point. We have been working hard on the simulator over the past year in preparation for these new regulations and I know everyone at Enstone has worked extremely hard to develop the best possible package.

"What we see in the first few weeks of the year, beginning with the shakedown next week, will be interesting but this is not the final product as we will continue to learn and develop the entire package each time we're on track.

"I am not setting myself any expectations. It will be a case of working really hard with the team to understand areas to improve and we will take it day by day and just try to be as competitive as we can throughout the year. Of course, I am excited and optimistic, but very much realistic in my ambitions. Right now, my feeling is of immense pride that the team has reached all its milestones in preparing the A526."

For Franco Colapinto, he too embarks on 2026 with positivity as he prepares for his first full-time campaign in Formula One, continuing to grow and develop as a driver at the pinnacle of motorsport.

"Firstly, I am so excited," adds Franco.

"For the first time in my career, I have had a proper off-season in preparation for a full-time year right from testing and the first race. For me, this is really important as I feel a real part of the project and it means I can really work hard with everyone at the team from the beginning.

"We have had a good chance to see the car and prepare on the simulator. Of course, it is very different to anything I have experienced so far and I think that is the same for most drivers on the grid. There are new tricks and new challenges to learn to extract the most from the package and I see that as a truly amazing challenge.

"I know everyone at the team is extremely motivated to have a good season. I will just try to learn as much as possible in the early races, keep building, keep growing and hopefully that will mean we can be competitive as a team."

Paul Aron joins Pierre and Franco to complete the driver line-up, beginning his second season as Reserve Driver.

"I am super excited to be part of this new era of Formula One and I am looking forward to learning as much as possible," the Estonian says.

"As Reserve Driver it will be important to learn the new systems quickly and spend a lot of time in the simulator to help the team develop quickly. I am excited by that opportunity and I cannot wait for the season to begin."

Fresh from testing the A525 for the first time in Abu Dhabi in December, Kush Maini will continue to split duties as an Alpine Academy driver, racing full-time in FIA Formula 2, alongside a Reserve Driver role within the team's pool of driving talent.

After a successful shakedown in Silverstone earlier in the week, the first opportunity to run the new systems and validate the new car, the team transferred straight to Barcelona ready to begin the official Formula One shakedown on Monday before it heads to Bahrain for two three-day sessions in February. After that it will be all eyes on Melbourne, Australia, for the highly anticipated season opener Down Under on March 8.

"It is quite rare to see such changes in our sport and ones which have the potential to shake up the competitive order," concludes Flavio. "We are taking it step by step. We do not know where we will rank at race one let alone the final race.

"Development will be crucial and learning and understanding how best to maximise the package at each circuit will make a big difference to our success. We know this is a long journey and one we look forward to taking on.

"Pierre and Franco have a real hunger in their eyes. Last year was not easy for anyone, not least for them, and it is our duty to provide them the car which will allow them to showcase their talent in the most competitive positions."