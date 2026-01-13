Alpine parts company with Doohan

Jack Doohan, who contested six grands prix with Alpine last season, has been dropped by the French team.

Son of motorcycle legend, Mick Doohan, Jack, a former member of the Red Bull Junior Team, was signed to the Alpine Academy in 2022.

Reserve driver for the Enstone-based outfit in 2023 and 2024, the Australian replaced (Haas-bound) Esteban Ocon in the season ending Abu Dhabu Grand Prix in 2024.

Under pressure due to speculation over Franco Colapinto replacing him before a wheel had even turned, Doohan was dropped in favour of the Argentine following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The situation wasn't helped by Flavio Briatore's public criticism, even though the Italian also manages him.

After being dropped there was talk of the second seat being used on a rotational basis, but it was not to be, and despite Colapinto failing to impress he has been retained for this season.

"Alpine confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season and allow him to pursue other career opportunities," said the French outfit this morning.

"Jack became the first member of the Alpine Academy to graduate into a race seat with the team when he made his Grand Prix debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"The team would like to thank Jack for his commitment and professionalism to the team for the past four years, both on and off track, and wishes him all the best for the future."