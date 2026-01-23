Ferrari unveils the SF-26

Ferrari has launched the SF-26, the car with which it will contest the 2026 season, the 72nd Formula 1 car from the Scuderia.

This year sees the introduction of new technical and sporting regulations, a veritable sea change for motor racing's blue riband category. The main talking points are lighter cars, a fundamental rethink of aerodynamic concepts, and a new generation of power units. The launch took place today at Ferrari's Fiorano Circuit.

The SF-26 has been designed to meet the all-new regulations, prompting a complete rethink of the car's architecture. The chassis abandons ground-effect aerodynamics in favour of a different approach, with cleaner lines and an overall philosophy focused on reducing weight and improving efficiency, in line with the objectives set by Formula 1 for these regulations. The power unit is also a major step forward: a new hybrid generation, eliminating the MGU-H and boosting the MGU-K to 350 kW, further increasing the contribution of the electric system. This required a completely new design approach and close integration between chassis and power unit.

In line with the new regulations, the SF-26 features cleaner, more streamlined lines, with proportions that convey a greater sense of lightness and agility. From the earliest stages, the designers focused on functional simplicity, creating a robust and flexible concept, ready to be developed throughout the season as more data is acquired from the track.

The season's livery connects Ferrari's past, present, as the team moves into the new technical era. It serves as the main visual element of continuity while also introducing significant updates compared with the recent history of Scuderia Ferrari HP. One of the most distinctive features is the return to gloss paint, after seven seasons of matte finish. The 2026 Rosso Scuderia colour is brighter and more intense, with a bold, striking look inspired by the special livery seen at Monza in 2025. The colour also maintains continuity with the red used around the turn of the millennium, reaffirming Ferrari's core values of passion, courage, and identity. Alongside the red, the white, historically used sparingly but distinctively, takes on a new role. Positioned around the cockpit area and on the engine cover, it creates a strong, balanced visual contrast, making the car instantly recognisable. Together, red and white define a balance that goes beyond colour alone: a dialogue between established roots and a forward-looking vision, in which the historic identity of Scuderia Ferrari HP continues to evolve to meet new technical and sporting challenges.

The race suits also reflect the visual identity of this new chapter. Red remains, of course, the dominant colour and the unmistakable symbol of the Scuderia, while white plays a distinctive role, deliberately linked to the team's past: it appears across the shoulders and wraps around the collar. This balance of colour underscores Ferrari's blend of tradition and innovation, and will accompany the Ferrari drivers around the world throughout the season.

With testing set to begin next week, followed by two sessions in Bahrain, focus now shifts from the design phase to understanding the car on track. In a completely new technical context for everyone, Ferrari's approach will remain the same as ever: methodical work, attention to detail, and thorough data analysis, aimed at making controlled and solid progress.

"The SF-26 marks the beginning of a new era for both Formula 1 and Ferrari," said Fred Vasseur, "with new regulations introduced in the same year for the chassis and the power unit, as well as new fuels and new tyre sizes.

"This car is the result of a tremendous team effort and represents the start of a completely new journey, built around a different set of rules that inevitably brings a number of unknowns. The team is aligned and more united than ever as we look ahead to the season.

"From next week in Barcelona, we will begin the process of understanding and validating the car. In this initial phase, the priority will be to learn as much as possible and to start building solid foundations ahead of the opening race."

"Developing the SF-26 project required us to adapt to a completely new regulatory framework," added Loïc Serra, Technical Director Chassis. "We dedicated significant time to the concept phase to capture as much of possible of the new regulatory & technical context.

"We also had to ensure that the car's architecture would allow us enough flexibility for in season development. In this environment, efficiency and the integration of features like active aerodynamics are crucial. The SF-26 represents a major collaborative effort from the entire team at the factory, and we are looking forward to starting the season."

"Under the 2026 regulations, the power unit becomes a more integral part than ever in the overall car concept," said Enrico Gualtieri, Power Unit Technical Director. "The significantly increased role of the electric component, the introduction of 99% sustainable fuel and the removal of the MGU-H represent a clear shift in philosophy, rather than a simple evolution compared with the 2014 to 2025 era.

"This required us to rethink the architecture of the power unit from the very beginning, focusing on efficiency, integration and energy management, always in close collaboration with our colleagues in the chassis department. It is a complex technical challenge, which we have approached with great respect and discipline, with the objective of optimising the entire car system as the season progresses."

"The 2026 regulations demand an even higher level of preparation, particularly for us drivers," said Charles Leclerc. "There are many new systems to understand and optimise, which is why we have been heavily involved from the early stages of the project's development.

"During my time with Scuderia Ferrari HP we have already experienced major regulatory changes together, so we know how complex this challenge can be, but we are working with a lot of motivation to arrive on track as well prepared as possible. Energy management and the power unit will be among the most significant aspects - a fascinating challenge which will require us drivers to adapt quickly, relying more on instinct to begin with, and then increasingly on precise data.

"The support of the fans will be especially important this season: it is what makes Ferrari so unique and pushes us to give our very best."

"The 2026 season represents a huge challenge for everyone, probably the biggest regulation change I have experienced in my career," added Lewis Hamilton. "When a new era begins everything revolves around development, growth as a team, and moving forward in the same direction.

"As a driver, being involved from the very start in the development of such a different car has been a particularly fascinating challenge, working closely with the engineers to help define a clear direction for the it.

"It will be an extremely important year from a technical perspective, with the driver playing a central role in energy management, understanding the new systems and contributing to the car's development. It is a challenge we face together as a team, supported by the extraordinary passion of Ferrari's tifosi, which means so much to all of us."

Check out our SF-26 gallery, here.