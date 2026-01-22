Mercedes W17 hits the track

The Mercedes W17 has made its track debut at Silverstone.

In the hands of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, the W17 completed 67 laps of the International Circuit, just short of 200 km of total mileage.

"We have had a sensible first day of running with the W17," said Andrew Shovlin. "As with any shakedown, the focus is on ensuring everything operates safely and reliably.

"We were able to get through our allotted mileage, with both George and Kimi getting to experience the 2026 car on track for the first time.

"That is testament to the hard work of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth. Our attention now turns to Barcelona where we will look to build on today's running and add to our understanding of the W17."

The team now heads to Spain for three days of running planned across the five-day event (26-30 January). End of day press releases will be shared with media from Barcelona including quotes from drivers and senior team personnel.

