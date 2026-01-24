Horner "negotiating" Alpine buy-in, admits Briatore

Flavio Briatore has admitted that Christian Horner is in talks to buy into the Alpine F1 team.

From the moment the Briton was sensationally fired by Red Bull last year there has been speculation over his return to the paddock.

Though replacing Fred Vasseur at Ferrari was always wide of the mark, armed with a pay-off rumoured to be in triple digits - and we're talking in the millions - it was more likely that Horner would look to buy a stake in a team, the most likely being struggling Alpine.

However, while Flavio Briatore admits that there have been "negotiations", he claims to have nothing to do with the potential bid.

The Enstone-based outfit is majority owned by Renault, which is now effectively out of the sport, certainly as a manufacturer, along with a number of investors including Otro Capital, which, along with its partners RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments - collectively known as the Investor Group - bought a 24% equity stake in Alpine in mid-2023. The €200m (£173m) deal effectively valued the team at $900m (£660m).

Maximum Effort Investments, is led by actor Ryan Reynolds, and co-investors include Michael B. Jordan and Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman Rob McElhenney, while the deal saw Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, join Alpine Racing Ltd's Board of Directors.

At the time of the deal it was said that Alpine would benefit from the Investor Group's "expertise in data and technology", what with being "key enablers of marketing and commercial performance".

Talking at the launch of the team's 2026 livery, Briatore confirmed that it is Otro Capital's 24% stake that Horner is looking at, but that the Briton is one of many eyeing a potential buy-in.

"In this moment, there is a lot of confusion," said the Italian, in a masterpiece of understatement. "There are a few groups (interested), He continued, "I don't know how many... six, seven. Every day, there is a new group. Every day, people call me about Otro. I don't care.

"So, if Otro wants to sell their participation in Alpine, the moment somebody buys 24% of Otro, we still have 75%, and we discuss it, for the moment, this is the situation."

Though a close friend of Horner - a situation which is being fully exploited on social media, where both are considered Antichrists - Briatore insists that he is not involved in the talks.

"I've known Christian for many years," he said. "I talk with Christian anyway, but this has nothing to do with me.

"First, you need to buy Otro's shareholding, after Renault needs to accept the buyer, and after that, we see what will happen. But there's no link with me, because he's negotiating with Otro, he's not negotiating with us."

Asked if Horner would be good for the team, the Italian replied: "I think everybody's a good asset to the team, depending on what position you put the people. No problem."