Las Vegas Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Leclerc Ferrari 2 Verstappen Red Bull 3 Russell Mercedes 4 Gasly Alpine 5 Albon Williams 6 Sargeant Williams 7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 8 Magnussen Haas 9 Alonso Aston Martin 10 Hamilton Mercedes 11 Perez Red Bull 12 Sainz Ferrari 13 Hulkenberg Haas 14 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 15 Norris McLaren 16 Ocon Alpine 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 18 Piastri McLaren 19 Stroll Aston Martin 20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri

Sainz: 10 place grid penalty as additional power unit element has been used.

Stroll: 5 place grid penalty for overtaking under yellow flag conditions.

