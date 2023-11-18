Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Starting Grid

18/11/2023

Amended starting grid for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Leclerc Ferrari
2 Verstappen Red Bull
3 Russell Mercedes
4 Gasly Alpine
5 Albon Williams
6 Sargeant Williams
7 Bottas Alfa Romeo
8 Magnussen Haas
9 Alonso Aston Martin
10 Hamilton Mercedes
11 Perez Red Bull
12 Sainz Ferrari
13 Hulkenberg Haas
14 Ricciardo AlphaTauri
15 Norris McLaren
16 Ocon Alpine
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo
18 Piastri McLaren
19 Stroll Aston Martin
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri

Sainz: 10 place grid penalty as additional power unit element has been used.

Stroll: 5 place grid penalty for overtaking under yellow flag conditions.

