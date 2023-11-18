Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
18/11/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:34.093 147.424 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:34.491 0.398
3 Sargeant Williams 1:34.645 0.552
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.653 0.560
5 Perez Red Bull 1:34.706 0.613
6 Albon Williams 1:34.726 0.633
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.788 0.695
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.853 0.760
9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:34.908 0.815
10 Magnussen Haas 1:35.067 0.974
11 Norris McLaren 1:35.089 0.996
12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:35.112 1.019
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.253 1.160
14 Ocon Alpine 1:35.297 1.204
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:35.881 1.788
16 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.908 1.815
17 Sainz Ferrari 1:35.939 1.846
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.087 1.994
19 Gasly Alpine 1:36.485 2.392
20 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:37.778 3.685

