Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:34.093 147.424 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:34.491 0.398 3 Sargeant Williams 1:34.645 0.552 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.653 0.560 5 Perez Red Bull 1:34.706 0.613 6 Albon Williams 1:34.726 0.633 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.788 0.695 8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.853 0.760 9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:34.908 0.815 10 Magnussen Haas 1:35.067 0.974 11 Norris McLaren 1:35.089 0.996 12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:35.112 1.019 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.253 1.160 14 Ocon Alpine 1:35.297 1.204 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:35.881 1.788 16 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.908 1.815 17 Sainz Ferrari 1:35.939 1.846 18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.087 1.994 19 Gasly Alpine 1:36.485 2.392 20 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:37.778 3.685