Sainz hit with 10-place grid penalty

Despite being the innocent victim of others ineptitude, Carlos Sainz is hit with a 10-place grid penalty for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Spaniard's Ferrari was one of two cars - the other being Esteban Ocon's Alpine - to suffer major damage by a loose manhole cover which caused the opening session to be abandoned after just 8 minutes of running.

However, while Ocon 'only' required a new tub, the Spaniard also needed a new engine and energy store.

Despite earlier claims that Mercedes, which is battling Ferrari for runner-up in the team standings, objecting to the Spaniard being allowed a derogation, a claim the German team has strenuously denied, and even though the stewards sympathised, Sainz will drop ten-places on Saturday night.

Having received a report from the FIA Technical Delegate concerning Car 55 stating that the Survival Cell, Internal Combustion Engine, Energy Store and Control Electronics were damaged beyond repair following an impact with a foreign object; and having received a request from the competitor requesting a derogation of the Sporting Regulations in order to allow a replacement of the energy store from outside the pool, without penalty; and having heard from the team representative, the Director FIA Single Seater Department, having viewed video evidence and examined the team's declaration sheet, the stewards, determined that notwithstanding the fact that the damage was caused by highly unusual external circumstances, Article 2.1 of the Sporting Regulations obliges all officials, including the stewards, to apply the regulations as they are written.

Accordingly, the mandatory penalty specified under Article 28.3 of the Sporting Regulations had to be applied.

The stewards noted that if they had the authority to grant a derogation in what they consider in this case to be mitigating, unusual and unfortunate circumstances, they would have done so, however the regulations do not allow such action.