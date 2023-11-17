Opening session abandoned due to safety concerns

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 17 degrees C, while the track temperature is 19 degrees.

In terms of updates, Alpine has a new Beam Wing, Front Wing and Rear Corner, while McLaren has a new Beam Wing and Rear Wing and Aston Martin a new Front Wing and Coke/Engine Cover, all of which are circuit specific.

Though the upgrades might be a little thin on the ground, at least six teams are running revised liveries.

Talking of upgrades, at Haas Hulkenberg is running the original package while teammate Magnussen is using the COTA upgrade.

The lights go green and Stroll lead the way, followed by Bottas, Zhou, Gasly and Ocon. Already, all three compounds are in use.

In no time at all there are 17 drivers on track, Alonso and the Williams pair being the 'no shows'.

"Grip is very low currently," warns Russell.

Bottas (hard) posts the first time of the weekend, crossing the line at 50.227. However, Norris (medium) responds with a 48.947 and Hamilton (soft) a 48.513.

Verstappen (medium) crosses the line at 45.200 and Leclerc (soft) 44.019.

Albon and Alonso finally head out as Sargeant remains the only driver yet to appear.

Magnussen (soft) posts a 44.261 and Magnussen (softs) a 43.446.

The session is red flagged when Sainz stops on the straight leading to Turn 15. Just moments earlier we saw Norris taking a pounding as he rode the kerbs.

Just before the red flag Leclerc had raised the bar with a 40.909.

Alonso is told that Sainz is understood to have gone over a drain and reported that his floor may have been destroyed, consequently the Aston Martin driver is warned to be careful on the back straight.

Replay shows a "stop the car, engine off" warning on Sainz's steering wheel just after he ran over something.

At this point race control announces that the session will not resume, which essentially confirms that there was an issue with the track as opposed to initial claims that the driver/car was to blame.

As the Ferrari is lifted on to a flat-bed truck, the stewards survey the damage to the car, which is understood to have incurred suspension damage in addition to the floor being destroyed.

Indeed, Alpine reports that it is changing the chassis on Ocon's car after he too incurred damage.

The FIA subsequently reports that a "concrete frame around a manhole cover has failed. Now need to check all the other manhole covers, which will take some time. Will be discussing with circuit engineering team about length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any changes to schedule."

As the big sell continues, it appears that it is not only style over substance but style over safety.

But hey, look at the bright lights, the celebrities, the liveries, the sphere...