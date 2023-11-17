Las Vegas Grand Prix: Thursday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.265 145.611 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:35.782 0.517 3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.793 0.528 4 Perez Red Bull 1:36.085 0.820 5 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:36.129 0.864 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:36.183 0.918 7 Hulkenberg Haas 1:36.489 1.224 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.496 1.231 9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:36.663 1.398 10 Albon Williams 1:36.688 1.423 11 Norris McLaren 1:36.864 1.599 12 Russell Mercedes 1:36.890 1.625 13 Magnussen Haas 1:36.917 1.652 14 Piastri McLaren 1:36.987 1.722 15 Gasly Alpine 1:37.134 1.869 16 Ocon Alpine 1:37.241 1.976 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:37.412 2.147 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:37.656 2.391 19 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:37.680 2.415 20 Sargeant Williams 1:38.140 2.875