Las Vegas Grand Prix: Thursday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
17/11/2023

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.265 145.611 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:35.782 0.517
3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.793 0.528
4 Perez Red Bull 1:36.085 0.820
5 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:36.129 0.864
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:36.183 0.918
7 Hulkenberg Haas 1:36.489 1.224
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.496 1.231
9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:36.663 1.398
10 Albon Williams 1:36.688 1.423
11 Norris McLaren 1:36.864 1.599
12 Russell Mercedes 1:36.890 1.625
13 Magnussen Haas 1:36.917 1.652
14 Piastri McLaren 1:36.987 1.722
15 Gasly Alpine 1:37.134 1.869
16 Ocon Alpine 1:37.241 1.976
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:37.412 2.147
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:37.656 2.391
19 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:37.680 2.415
20 Sargeant Williams 1:38.140 2.875

