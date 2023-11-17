Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Thursday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
17/11/2023

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:40.909 137.466 mph
2 Hulkenberg Haas 1:43.446 2.537
3 Magnussen Haas 1:44.261 3.352
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:44.397 3.488
5 Ocon Alpine 1:45.365 4.456
6 Russell Mercedes 1:45.497 4.588
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:45.824 4.915
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.908 4.999
9 Perez Red Bull 1:46.793 5.884
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:47.147 6.238
11 Gasly Alpine 1:48.253 7.344
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:48.513 7.604
13 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:48.650 7.741
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:48.822 7.913
15 Norris McLaren 1:48.947 8.038

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms