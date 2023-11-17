Las Vegas Grand Prix: Thursday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:40.909 137.466 mph 2 Hulkenberg Haas 1:43.446 2.537 3 Magnussen Haas 1:44.261 3.352 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:44.397 3.488 5 Ocon Alpine 1:45.365 4.456 6 Russell Mercedes 1:45.497 4.588 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:45.824 4.915 8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.908 4.999 9 Perez Red Bull 1:46.793 5.884 10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:47.147 6.238 11 Gasly Alpine 1:48.253 7.344 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:48.513 7.604 13 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:48.650 7.741 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:48.822 7.913 15 Norris McLaren 1:48.947 8.038